Up, Bustle & OutFormed 1993
Up, Bustle & Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21576876-104b-401f-8607-0a9f0a190052
Up, Bustle & Out Biography (Wikipedia)
Up, Bustle and Out are musicians and recording artists - DJ D. "Ein" Fell (also known as Clandestine Ein) and producer-performer Rupert Mould (also known as Señor Rudi) from Bristol, Senor Cuffy (Spanish Guitarist), Dave Cridge (Beat Keeper and tour/soundsystem dj) UK. They have released a number of albums and singles on the Ninja Tune independent record label.
Their music combines electronic music, jazz, hip-hop and funk, but with a distinctly international flavour, particularly South American and Cuban influences. The two Master Sessions albums were co-written by Cuban flautist and orchestrator, Richard Egües.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Up, Bustle & Out Tracks
Sort by
Y Ahora Tu
Up, Bustle & Out
Y Ahora Tu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Ahora Tu
Last played on
The Revolutionary Woman Of The Windmill
Up, Bustle & Out
The Revolutionary Woman Of The Windmill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up, Bustle & Out Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist