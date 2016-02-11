Up, Bustle and Out are musicians and recording artists - DJ D. "Ein" Fell (also known as Clandestine Ein) and producer-performer Rupert Mould (also known as Señor Rudi) from Bristol, Senor Cuffy (Spanish Guitarist), Dave Cridge (Beat Keeper and tour/soundsystem dj) UK. They have released a number of albums and singles on the Ninja Tune independent record label.

Their music combines electronic music, jazz, hip-hop and funk, but with a distinctly international flavour, particularly South American and Cuban influences. The two Master Sessions albums were co-written by Cuban flautist and orchestrator, Richard Egües.