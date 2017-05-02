Tom ArmstrongBorn 17 March 1965
Tom Armstrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2154f19b-76d0-43cf-b525-753074707ddb
Tom Armstrong Tracks
Sort by
Winter Lament
Tom Armstrong
Winter Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Lament
Last played on
White Pines
Tom Armstrong
White Pines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Pines
Last played on
Tom Armstrong Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist