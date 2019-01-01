Gilbert O'Sullivan (born Raymond Edward O'Sullivan, 1 December 1946) is an Irish-English singer-songwriter, best known for his early 1970s hits "Alone Again (Naturally)", "Clair", and "Get Down".

Worldwide he has charted 16 top-40 records, including six No. 1 songs, the first of which was 1970's "Nothing Rhymed". His most successful recording period was between 1970 and 1980, though he has since recorded ten studio albums up to 2015. Speaking in 2009 he said, "I write pop songs. That's all I want to do. I have no interest in just touring, and living in the past." The music magazine Record Mirror voted him the top UK male singer of 1972. He has received three Ivor Novello Awards, including “Songwriter of the Year” in 1973.