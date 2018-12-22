Morgan HeritageFormed 1994
Morgan Heritage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjfhj.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/215224bc-04a4-4f67-8059-64535a6643cb
Morgan Heritage Biography (Wikipedia)
Morgan Heritage is a reggae band formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter "Peetah" Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan, and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan. In two decades, they have had a number of successful reggae albums.
Morgan Heritage Performances & Interviews
Morgan Heritage Tracks
She's Still Loving Me
Morgan Heritage
She's Still Loving Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
She's Still Loving Me
Last played on
44 / 876
Sting, Shaggy, Morgan Heritage & Aidonia
44 / 876
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
44 / 876
Last played on
Crossroads
Morgan Heritage
Crossroads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Crossroads
Last played on
Reggae Night vs. Charliee
Morgan Heritage
Reggae Night vs. Charliee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Reggae Night vs. Charliee
Last played on
Got it Going On
Morgan Heritage
Got it Going On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Got it Going On
Last played on
Strictly Roots
Morgan Heritage
Strictly Roots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jb873.jpglink
Strictly Roots
Last played on
Down By The River
Morgan Heritage
Down By The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Down By The River
Last played on
Send Us Your Love
Morgan Heritage
Send Us Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Send Us Your Love
Last played on
Waiting in Vain (1Xtra Exodus Session, 8th May 2017)
Morgan Heritage
Waiting in Vain (1Xtra Exodus Session, 8th May 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Hallelujah
Diamond Platnumz
Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lvk4b.jpglink
Hallelujah
Last played on
Jah Nah Sleep
Morgan Heritage
Jah Nah Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Jah Nah Sleep
Last played on
Ready for Love
Morgan Heritage
Ready for Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
Ready for Love
Last played on
Down by the River (Radio 1Xtra Session, 8th May 2017)
Morgan Heritage
Down by the River (Radio 1Xtra Session, 8th May 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
We Are (feat. Dre Island & Kabaka Pyramid)
Morgan Heritage
We Are (feat. Dre Island & Kabaka Pyramid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfhj.jpglink
We Are (feat. Dre Island & Kabaka Pyramid)
Last played on
