Trim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2151818d-8cf9-4c0f-b992-ffde4bf711ac
Trim Biography (Wikipedia)
Trim is an English grime MC from East London and a former member of Roll Deep. He is a cousin of Roll Deep member DJ Karnage, former Roll Deep member Roachee, footballer Leon Knight and grime MC Lee Brasco. Despite limited commercial success, Trim has won much praise and a cult following for his eclectic subject matter, beat selection and delivery.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trim Performances & Interviews
Trim Tracks
Sort by
Sick (feat. Trim)
Captain Over
Sick (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sick (feat. Trim)
Performer
Last played on
Talking (Dub)
Trim
Talking (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking (Dub)
Last played on
Monkey
Trim
Monkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey
Last played on
I Am (Murder He Wrote Remix)
Trim
I Am (Murder He Wrote Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am (Murder He Wrote Remix)
Last played on
Essence
Rage & Trim
Essence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Essence
Performer
Last played on
It's LIVE (feat. Trim)
Hypez
It's LIVE (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's LIVE (feat. Trim)
Performer
Last played on
Park End (feat. Trim)
Low End Activist
Park End (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Park End (feat. Trim)
Performer
Last played on
Still No (feat. Trim)
LUCIANBLOMKAMP
Still No (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still No (feat. Trim)
Last played on
Some Of Does
Joe Loff & Trim
Some Of Does
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Of Does
Performer
Last played on
13th Apostle
Trim
13th Apostle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
13th Apostle
Last played on
No Chill
Trim
No Chill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Chill
Performer
Last played on
1 (feat. Trim)
Walter Ego & Rawkid Nine
1 (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1 (feat. Trim)
Performer
Last played on
Nine +1 (feat. Trim)
Walter Ego & Rawkid
Nine +1 (feat. Trim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3v2w.jpglink
Nine +1 (feat. Trim)
Last played on
Writer's Block (Lorenzo BITW Remix) (feat. Trim)
Lixo
Writer's Block (Lorenzo BITW Remix) (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Writer's Block (Lorenzo BITW Remix) (feat. Trim)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Writer's Block (feat. Trim)
Lixo
Writer's Block (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Writer's Block (feat. Trim)
Last played on
Boogie Man
Trim
Boogie Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Man
Last played on
Man Like Me
Trim
Man Like Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man Like Me
Last played on
RPG
Trim
RPG
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021w1t1.jpglink
RPG
Last played on
Waco
Trim
Waco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waco
Last played on
Son (feat. Trim)
Andrew Broader
Son (feat. Trim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son (feat. Trim)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Trim
Trim Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
‘The Intent 2 – The Come Up’ cast members Ghetts, Nicky ‘Slimting’ Walker and Femi Oyeniran talk about the urban crime drama
-
Ghetts talks colourism and his new album!
-
Sir Spyro & Nasty Crew Stormin MC Tribute Set
-
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
-
Ghetts
-
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
-
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
-
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
-
Wiley
-
Ghetts - Hometown Glory (Radio 1 Piano Sessions)
Back to artist