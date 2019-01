Trim is an English grime MC from East London and a former member of Roll Deep. He is a cousin of Roll Deep member DJ Karnage, former Roll Deep member Roachee, footballer Leon Knight and grime MC Lee Brasco. Despite limited commercial success, Trim has won much praise and a cult following for his eclectic subject matter, beat selection and delivery.

