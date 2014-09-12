Don WalserBorn 14 September 1934. Died 20 September 2006
Don Walser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/214f912d-56c2-4f34-8f3b-9b5cdbcee551
Don Walser Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Ray Walser (September 14, 1934 - September 20, 2006) was an American country music singer. He was known as a unique, award-winning yodeling "Texas country music legend."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Walser Tracks
Sort by
A Fool Such As I>
Don Walser
A Fool Such As I>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Fool Such As I>
Last played on
Don Walser Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist