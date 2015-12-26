Nicholas FolwellBaritone singer
Nicholas Folwell
Nicholas Folwell Tracks
La Forza del Destino (The Force of Destiny) - Act IV
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
Welsh National Opera Chorus, Sir Arthur Sullivan, English National Opera Orchestra, Sir Charles Mackerras, Richard van Allan, Richard Suart & Nicholas Folwell
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nicholas Folwell
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T07:10:15
28
Aug
2012
Proms 1991: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-22T07:10:15
22
Aug
1991
Proms 1979: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-21T07:10:15
21
Aug
1979
