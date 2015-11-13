Beth OrtonBorn 14 December 1970
Elizabeth Caroline Orton (born 14 December 1970) is an English singer-songwriter, known for her 'folktronica' sound, which mixes elements of folk and electronica. She was initially recognised for her collaborations with William Orbit, Andrew Weatherall, Red Snapper and the Chemical Brothers in the mid-1990s. Her UK/US debut solo album, Trailer Park, garnered much critical acclaim in 1996. Orton developed a devoted audience with the release of the BRIT Award-winning album Central Reservation (1999) and the 2002 UK top 10 album, Daybreaker. Her 2006 album Comfort of Strangers was followed by a hiatus during which Orton gave birth to her daughter and collaborated with the British guitarist Bert Jansch. Orton returned with Sugaring Season in 2012, which moved towards a purer acoustic sound, followed by a return to electronic music with Kidsticks, released in 2016.
American films and television programmes such as Felicity, How to Deal, Charmed, Dawson's Creek, Vanilla Sky and Grey's Anatomy have featured her music and provided her with exposure to a more mainstream American audience.
- ‘I think that I sidestepped a lot’ – Beth Orton on taking a different pathhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf73.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf73.jpg2016-04-25T15:01:00.000ZBeth Orton discusses leaving her comfort zone and avoiding being categorized.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s58nl
- Beth Orton: Mentoring Young Singershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v7pzg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02v7pzg.jpg2015-06-21T08:48:00.000ZMary Anne is joined by Mercury Prize-nominated, BRIT award-winning, singer-songwriter Beth Orton, who talks about her work as a mentor for up-and-coming artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02v7q0j
- Beth Orton chats to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k95ss.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k95ss.jpg2015-02-18T15:56:00.000ZBeth Orton joins Mark to talk about her mentoring of upcoming musicians at Manchester's Band On The Wall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02k98h9
- Beth Orton - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021z7s6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021z7s6.jpg2014-07-01T12:00:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Beth Orton joins Mark and Stuart fresh from her Glastonbury appearance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021z7sh
Cradle Hymn
Safety
Central Reservation
Moon (6 Music Session, 24 May 2016)
She Cries Your Name
Concrete Sky
Someone's Daughter
Live As You Dream
Galaxy of Emptiness
Pass In Time
Skimming Stone
Sweetest Decline
Dawn Chorus
Stolen Car (Edit)
A Place Aside
I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain
Best Bit
Anywhere
Alive Alone
Shopping Trolley
Dice
