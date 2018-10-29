Johannes WeisserNorwegian baritone. Born 22 June 1980
Johannes Weisser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2148ad69-3752-4444-909f-b9627019335f
Johannes Weisser Tracks
Sort by
I Travelled One Lovely Summer's Eve (Five Poems, Op 26)
Edvard Grieg
I Travelled One Lovely Summer's Eve (Five Poems, Op 26)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
I Travelled One Lovely Summer's Eve (Five Poems, Op 26)
Performer
Last played on
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
Last played on
Peer Gynt - Incidental Music Op.23 - Act 1 - At the Wedding
Edvard Grieg
Peer Gynt - Incidental Music Op.23 - Act 1 - At the Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Peer Gynt - Incidental Music Op.23 - Act 1 - At the Wedding
Last played on
Incidental Music to Peer Gynt Op. 23 - Peer Gynt and the Herd Girls - Act 5
Edvard Grieg
Incidental Music to Peer Gynt Op. 23 - Peer Gynt and the Herd Girls - Act 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Incidental Music to Peer Gynt Op. 23 - Peer Gynt and the Herd Girls - Act 5
Orchestra
Last played on
Septem verba a Christo in cruce moriente prolata - Part 2
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Septem verba a Christo in cruce moriente prolata - Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Septem verba a Christo in cruce moriente prolata - Part 2
Last played on
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross
Last played on
Brockes passion (conclusion)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Brockes passion (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Brockes passion (conclusion)
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527 - Act 2;
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527 - Act 2;
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni - Opera In 2 Acts K.527 - Act 2;
Last played on
The Judgment of Paris - Act 2
Giuseppe Baldassare Sammartini
The Judgment of Paris - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwjcp.jpglink
The Judgment of Paris - Act 2
Choir
Last played on
Don Giovanni, Act II: “Deh Vieni a la Finestra”
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, Act II: “Deh Vieni a la Finestra”
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni, Act II: “Deh Vieni a la Finestra”
Orchestra
Last played on
La Resurrezione di Nostro Signor Gesù Cristo, HWV 47: Part 2
George Frideric Handel
La Resurrezione di Nostro Signor Gesù Cristo, HWV 47: Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
La Resurrezione di Nostro Signor Gesù Cristo, HWV 47: Part 2
Last played on
Mache dich, mein Herze, rein (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244) (feat. Academy for Ancient Music Berlin & René Jacobs)
Johannes Weisser
Mache dich, mein Herze, rein (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244) (feat. Academy for Ancient Music Berlin & René Jacobs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mache dich, mein Herze, rein (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244) (feat. Academy for Ancient Music Berlin & René Jacobs)
Last played on
Back to artist