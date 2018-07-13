David Brewster Jr. (born June 3, 1988), better known by his stage name Dave East, is an American rapper from Harlem, New York. He gained attention in 2014 from his mixtape Black Rose. Since the release of his mixtape, East has been signed to rapper Nas' label Mass Appeal Records and has made a number of guest appearances. In 2016, East was chosen as part of the XXL magazine's 2016 Freshman Class. In September 2016, he signed to Def Jam Recordings.