Club NouveauFormed 1986. Disbanded 1998
Club Nouveau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2146b803-52f4-4fc4-941a-528b9096dc77
Club Nouveau Biography (Wikipedia)
Club Nouveau is an American R&B group formed by record producer/performer Jay King in 1986 in Sacramento, California following the breakup of the Timex Social Club. The group's name (French for "New Club") was changed from its original incarnation, "Jet Set", to capitalize on the breakup. The group was signed by Warner Bros. Records, on which Club Nouveau released its first three albums. Club Nouveau's version of Bill Withers' song "Lean on Me" won a Grammy award for Best R&B Song in 1987.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Club Nouveau Tracks
Sort by
Lean On Me
Club Nouveau
Lean On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lean On Me
Last played on
Rumours
Club Nouveau
Rumours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumours
Last played on
Playlists featuring Club Nouveau
Club Nouveau Links
Back to artist