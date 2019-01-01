Weekend PlayersUK electronic music duo. Formed 2001. Disbanded 2004
Weekend Players
2001
Weekend Players Biography (Wikipedia)
Weekend Players was an electronic music duo from England. The musicians were vocalist Rachel Foster, who has provided vocals and songwriting on Bent's Ariels album, and producer Andy Cato, one half of Groove Armada.
The duo hit number one on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 2003 with "I'll Be There". Tracks from their debut album, Pursuit of Happiness, have been featured in numerous episodes of the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: Miami.
Their biggest UK hits were "21st Century" and "Into the Sun".
