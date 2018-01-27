Bert KalmarBorn 10 February 1884. Died 18 September 1947
Bert Kalmar
1884-02-10
Bert Kalmar Biography (Wikipedia)
Bert Kalmar (February 10, 1884 – September 18, 1947) was an American lyricist, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970.
Bert Kalmar Tracks
Duck Soup (1933): Freedonia Hymn
Who's Sorry Now?
