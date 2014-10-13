The Kite String Tangle (TKST) is the solo project of Brisbane based alternative electronic artist and producer, Danny Harley. In 2013, TKST won a Triple J Unearthed competition to play at The Falls Festival in Byron Bay. He went on to be voted into position 19 in the Triple J Hottest 100 in 2013, for his track "Given the Chance". He was voted in again in 2014, with his track "Arcadia" reaching number 15. TKST received an ARIA nomination for the "Best Breakthrough Artist" award in 2014 with his EP "Vessel" which was released under the record label Warner Australia. "Vessel" debuted at No. 8 in the Aria Albums chart In 2014, he performed at The Falls Festival in Marion Bay, Byron Bay and, Lorne and at Groovin' the Moo. In 2015 he performed at SxSW and accompanied Adventure Club at Coachella Music Festival.

On 14 July 2017, he released his debut self-titled album. On 13 April, 2018, he released a "mini-album", titled "In A Desperate Moment". He described the album as, "Not one for festivals, or clubs, or radio, they are for me. And for you. For the people who have been on this journey with me since Given the Chance."[citation needed]