The Ray Ellington Quartet
Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Pitts Brown (17 March 1916 – 27 February 1985), known professionally as Ray Ellington, was a popular English singer, drummer and bandleader. He is best known for his appearances on The Goon Show from 1951 to 1960. The Ray Ellington Quartet had a regular musical segment on the show, and Ellington also had a small speaking role in many episodes, often as a parodic African, Native American or Arab chieftain (but also often, with no attempt to change his normal accent, as a female secretary or a Scotsman).
Giddy up a ding dong
Giddy up a ding dong
A Sky Blue Shirt and A Rainbow Tie
A Sky Blue Shirt and A Rainbow Tie
The Maharajah Of Magador
The Maharajah Of Magador
Black Eyes
Black Eyes
The Three Bears
The Three Bears
Will You Still Be Mine
Will You Still Be Mine
The Three Bears
The Three Bears
THREE BEARS
THREE BEARS
Sky Blue Shirt And A Rainbow Coloured Tie
Sky Blue Shirt And A Rainbow Coloured Tie
Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Things Ain't What They Used to Be
From this Moment On
From this Moment On
Little Bo(p) Peep
Little Bo(p) Peep
