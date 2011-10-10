Darlin’French indie band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1993
Darlin’
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/213b7d3b-db5b-45f1-9cf6-27c2c894ca8a
Darlin’ Biography (Wikipedia)
Darlin' were a French rock band formed in 1992 by Laurent Brancowitz, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Their name was taken from the Beach Boys song of the same name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darlin’ Tracks
Sort by
4 In 1
Darlin’
4 In 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 In 1
Last played on
4 In 1n (Kenya)
Darlin’
4 In 1n (Kenya)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 In 1n (Kenya)
Last played on
Darlin’ Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist