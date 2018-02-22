Andrew Innes
Andrew Colin Innes (born 16 May 1962 in Glasgow) is a Scottish-born, London-based musician. He is best known for being the rhythm guitarist in Scottish rock band Primal Scream.
Trippin' on Your Love
Martin Duffy
Trippin' on Your Love
Trippin' on Your Love
Last played on
100% Or Nothing
Primal Scream
100% Or Nothing
100% Or Nothing
Last played on
