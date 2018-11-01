Looking Glass70's US pop group, track 'Brandy'. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Looking Glass
1969
Looking Glass Biography (Wikipedia)
Looking Glass was an American pop rock group of the early 1970s that was part of the Jersey Shore sound. Their 1972 song "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" was a #1 hit on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts, remaining in the top position for one week.
Looking Glass Tracks
Brandy (You're A Fine Girl)
Looking Glass
Brandy (You're A Fine Girl)
Brandy (You're A Fine Girl)
Brandy
Looking Glass
Brandy
Brandy
Ah La La (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2008)
Looking Glass
Ah La La (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2008)
Fireworks (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2008)
Looking Glass
Fireworks (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2008)
Catalyst (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2008)
Looking Glass
Catalyst (6 Music Session, 8 Dec 2008)
If You See Something Say Something
Looking Glass
If You See Something Say Something
If You See Something Say Something
Infinite Wisdom
Looking Glass
Infinite Wisdom
Infinite Wisdom
