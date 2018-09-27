Heinz Wallberg (16 March 1923 – 29 September 2004) was a German conductor.

Wallberg was born in Herringen, Westphalia. He studied trumpet, violin and piano. He helped to support his family with his musical training after his father became unable to work. During World War II, he was a morse code operator, and simultaneously directed an army band and led a string quartet.

After the war, he studied at the Dortmund and Cologne conservatories. He made his debut as a conductor in Münster with Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. He became principal music director in Augsburg in 1954, and in Bremen in 1955, concluding in both posts in 1960. In 1957, he recorded a scene from Wagner's Lohengrin, with the Philharmonia Orchestra in London and the singers Elisabeth Schwarzkopf and Christa Ludwig, under the production of Walter Legge. He also recorded Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 Italian, and his A Midsummer Night's Dream incidental music. He conducted Richard Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier for the Royal Opera, Covent Garden in 1963. In the meantime, at the Vienna and Salzburg festivals he premiered works such as Frank Martin's oratorio Le Mystere de la Nativité (1960) and Rudolf Wagner-Régeny's The Mines at Falun (1961). Wallberg inaugurated the Munich Opera Festival in 1962 with a performance of Richard Strauss's Die schweigsame Frau.