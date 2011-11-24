Vico CBorn 8 September 1971
Luis Armando Lozada Cruz (born September 8, 1971), better known as Vico C, is an American reggaeton rapper and songwriter. Widely regarded as the “Father of Latin Hip Hop”, as well as the founding father of reggaeton, Vico C has played an influential role in the development of Latin American hip hop and urban music.
