Andrea Carroll
Andrea Carroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2138072c-dcf8-46fb-bc13-4ffcc8cf838a
Andrea Carroll Tracks
Sort by
It Hurts To Be Sixteen
Andrea Carroll
It Hurts To Be Sixteen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Hurts To Be Sixteen
Last played on
The Doolang
Andrea Carroll
The Doolang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Doolang
Last played on
It Hurts To Be 16
Andrea Carroll
It Hurts To Be 16
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Hurts To Be 16
Last played on
Andrea Carroll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist