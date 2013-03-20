Tapani RinneBorn 2 February 1962
Tapani Rinne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21376fb1-dade-473e-8794-99b99a9cd04f
Tapani Rinne Biography (Wikipedia)
Tapani Rinne (born 1962) is a Finnish musician, composer and record producer, who is known for his experimental and innovative style with the clarinet and saxophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tapani Rinne Tracks
Sort by
Song for My Aunt
Tapani Rinne
Song for My Aunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song for My Aunt
Last played on
Vibhav
Tapani Rinne
Vibhav
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vibhav
Last played on
Tapani Rinne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist