Marquis Amonte King (born December 12, 1992), better known by his stage name Shy Glizzy, is an American rapper from Washington, D.C..
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crew (Remix) (feat. Gucci Mane)
GoldLink
Crew (Remix) (feat. Gucci Mane)
Crew (Remix) (feat. Gucci Mane)
Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
GoldLink
Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)
