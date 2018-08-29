Lee MosesBorn 13 March 1941. Died 1997
Lee Moses (13 March 1941 – 1997) was an American R&B and soul singer and guitarist, whose recordings in the late 1960s, and his 1971 LP Time and Place, are highly regarded by fans of the deep soul genre.
I'm Sad About It
Reach Out, I'll Be There
California Dreamin'
Bad Girl (Parts 1 & 2)
Time And Place
Bad Girl
Bad Girl (Part 2)
She's A Bad Girl
Got That Will
Would You Give Up Everything
Hey Joe
Dark End Of The Street
