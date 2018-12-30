Ruby WintersBorn 31 December 1947. Died 7 August 2016
Ruby Winters
1946-12-31
Ruby Winters Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Winters (born Ruby Forehand; January 18, 1942 – August 7, 2016) was an American soul singer: primarily recording in Nashville, Winters had several R&B hits from 1967 to 1974 but is best known for her 1977 UK Top Ten hit "I Will".
I Will
I Will
Just Like A Yo Yo
Just Like A Yo Yo
Better
Better
Come To Me
Come To Me
I WANT ACTION
I WANT ACTION
Baby Lay Down
Baby Lay Down
