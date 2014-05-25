Quartz is a dance production duo of Ronnie Herel and Dave Rawlings, known for its collaboration with Clubland on "Let's Get Busy", which went to number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1990.

Its album Perfect Timing, produced the early 1990s dance hit "Meltdown", and also teamed them with Dina Carroll on a number of tracks, most notably a cover of "It's Too Late". Its records were released on the Mercury/PolyGram label.