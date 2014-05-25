QuartzSwedish dance production duo Dave Rawlings & Ronnie Herel
Quartz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/212c5d76-6c68-4fdd-8c55-2d0898fd8507
Quartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Quartz is a dance production duo of Ronnie Herel and Dave Rawlings, known for its collaboration with Clubland on "Let's Get Busy", which went to number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1990.
Its album Perfect Timing, produced the early 1990s dance hit "Meltdown", and also teamed them with Dina Carroll on a number of tracks, most notably a cover of "It's Too Late". Its records were released on the Mercury/PolyGram label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quartz Tracks
Sort by
Meltdown
Quartz
Meltdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meltdown
Last played on
It's Too Late (feat. Dina Carroll)
Quartz
It's Too Late (feat. Dina Carroll)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Too Late (feat. Dina Carroll)
Last played on
Quartz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist