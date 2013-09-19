Jean PougnetBorn 20 July 1907. Died 14 July 1968
Jean Pougnet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2121d17f-a3e5-44df-a5ae-12c273fd2a58
Jean Pougnet Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Pougnet (20 July 1907 – 14 July 1968) was a Mauritian-born concert violinist and orchestra leader, of British nationality, who was highly regarded in both the lighter and more serious classical repertoire during the first half of the twentieth century. He was leader of the London Philharmonic Orchestra from 1942 to 1945.
Jean Pougnet Tracks
Violin Concerto: 2nd movement (feat. Thomas Beecham, Jean Pougnet & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
Frederick Delius
Past BBC Events
Proms 1955: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e38dgw
Royal Albert Hall
1955-09-14T07:35:23
14
Sep
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 46
Proms 1953: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh99mb
Royal Albert Hall
1953-09-18T07:35:23
18
Sep
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 48
Proms 1951: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enddgw
Royal Albert Hall
1951-09-17T07:35:23
17
Sep
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 44
Proms 1951: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqmmxj
Royal Albert Hall
1951-08-25T07:35:23
25
Aug
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 25
Proms 1950: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erhhzc
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-15T07:35:23
15
Aug
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 21
