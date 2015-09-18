Michael ManringBorn 27 June 1960
Michael Manring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/211f3cd4-6d55-4933-834c-889ad817e755
Michael Manring Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Manring (born June 27, 1960 in Annapolis) is an American bass guitarist from the San Francisco Bay Area.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Manring Tracks
Sort by
THE WATER IS WIDE
Béla Fleck
THE WATER IS WIDE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn13.jpglink
THE WATER IS WIDE
Last played on
Michael Manring Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist