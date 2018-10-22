Porno for PyrosFormed 1992. Disbanded 1998
Porno for Pyros
1992
Porno for Pyros Biography (Wikipedia)
Porno for Pyros was an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1992, following the break-up of Jane's Addiction. The band comprised former Jane's Addiction members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums), as well as Peter DiStefano (guitar) and Martyn LeNoble (bass).
The band released two studio albums, Porno for Pyros (1993) and Good God's Urge (1996), before parting ways in 1998.
Porno for Pyros Tracks
Pets
Porno for Pyros
Pets
Pets
100 Ways
Porno for Pyros
100 Ways
100 Ways
Kimberly Austin
Porno for Pyros
Kimberly Austin
Kimberly Austin
Tahitian Moon
Porno for Pyros
Tahitian Moon
Tahitian Moon
Porno for Pyros Links
