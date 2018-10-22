Porno for Pyros was an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1992, following the break-up of Jane's Addiction. The band comprised former Jane's Addiction members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums), as well as Peter DiStefano (guitar) and Martyn LeNoble (bass).

The band released two studio albums, Porno for Pyros (1993) and Good God's Urge (1996), before parting ways in 1998.