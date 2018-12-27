ElijahSwiss artist. Born 20 August 1986
Elijah
1986-08-20
Elijah Biography (Wikipedia)
Elijah is a Swiss based singer from Zurich. Singing and performing were his main passions since he was a child, and by the age of 18 he decided to become a reggae artist. He sings in Swiss German, English, and Italian.
Elijah's career got a big boost after his first album in 2007, which led to 200 concerts all over Europe. The next level was reached when he won the European Reggae Contest (ERC) in 2008 against several hundred competing artists and groups.[citation needed]
Elijah Tracks
Elijah Links
