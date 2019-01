J.C. Lodge, (born June Carol Lodge, 1 December 1958, London, England), is a reggae singer, actress and fine artist. Her breakthrough hit "Someone Loves You, Honey" became the best-selling single of 1982 in the Netherlands. Lodge is also an accomplished painter, having exhibited in Kingston art galleries, and has acted in several theatre productions.

