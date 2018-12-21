J.C. LodgeBorn 1 December 1958
J.C. Lodge
1958-12-01
J.C. Lodge Biography (Wikipedia)
J.C. Lodge, (born June Carol Lodge, 1 December 1958, London, England), is a reggae singer, actress and fine artist. Her breakthrough hit "Someone Loves You, Honey" became the best-selling single of 1982 in the Netherlands. Lodge is also an accomplished painter, having exhibited in Kingston art galleries, and has acted in several theatre productions.
J.C. Lodge Tracks
The Christmas Song
J.C. Lodge
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
No Charge
J.C. Lodge
No Charge
No Charge
Telephone Love
J.C. Lodge
Telephone Love
Telephone Love
