Rosborough - Burn Blue

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06sk4v7.jpg

2018-11-22T13:08:45.000Z

Derry native Rosborough performs live backstage during the NI Music Prize at the Ulster Hall.

