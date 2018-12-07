William BergerBorn 20 January 1928. Died 2 October 1993
William Berger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2118bb9e-03b2-476f-b831-e38a61b43272
William Berger Biography (Wikipedia)
William Berger, also known as Bill Berger and Wilhelm Berger, born Wilhelm Thomas Berger (June 20, 1928 – October 2, 1993) was an Austrian American actor, mostly associated with Euro and spaghetti Westerns, as well as travel documentaries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Berger Tracks
Sort by
Let old Timotheus yield the prize from Alexander's Feast
George Frideric Handel
Let old Timotheus yield the prize from Alexander's Feast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Let old Timotheus yield the prize from Alexander's Feast
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist