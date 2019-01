Full Intention is an English house music duo consisting of Michael Gray and Jon Pearn.. They are best known as prolific producers and remixers. They have reworked songs for varied artists such as the Sugababes, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Frankie Knuckles, to name but a few.

