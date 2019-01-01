Dead HorsePasadena, TX metal band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1996
Dead Horse
1988
Dead Horse Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Horse is a thrash metal band from Houston, Texas, which was active in the 1980s and 1990s. They have also been described as death metal and crossover thrash. dead horse also incorporated elements of country music and Texas culture that can be heard on songs such as "Hank" from Horsecore and "Chiggers" from Feed Me.
