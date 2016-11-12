Hannah CohenBorn 25 October 1986
Hannah Cohen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21137b4f-85b6-4c7e-8840-d9ab5483891f
Hannah Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Cohen (born October 25, 1986), is an American singer and model. She released two albums and toured internationally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hannah Cohen Tracks
Sort by
California
Hannah Cohen
California
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California
Last played on
Baby
Hannah Cohen
Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
Last played on
Keepsake
Hannah Cohen
Keepsake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keepsake
Last played on
Just Take the Rest
Hannah Cohen
Just Take the Rest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Take the Rest
Last played on
Shadows
Hannah Cohen
Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows
Last played on
Sunrise (Man Without Country Remix)
Hannah Cohen
Sunrise (Man Without Country Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunrise (Man Without Country Remix)
Last played on
Don't Say
Hannah Cohen
Don't Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Say
Last played on
Hannah Cohen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist