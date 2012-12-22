The Leathercoated Minds was a 1966-67 psychedelic studio-based band masterminded largely by Snuff Garrett and J. J. Cale. The band produced one album, A Trip down the Sunset Strip, co-produced by Cale and Garrett, and released in stereo and mono versions on Garrett's Viva label in 1967 and on the Fontana label in Europe; later the mono issue re-released on CD in 2006, remastering co-produced by Garrett.

The album contains a mixture of cover versions of psychedelic hits from around 1966, together with four original instrumentals of Cale's composition, illustrating a snapshot of Cale's guitar style at the time.

The album includes instrumental tracks and some quirky, heavily psychedelic vocal takes, together with snippets of conversations and automobile noise between the tracks. These abstract sounds, used almost as a form of Musique concrète, were recorded on West Hollywood, California's Sunset Strip specifically for the album. The band's instrumental take on Puff, the Magic Dragon suggests a rising level of psychotic intoxication as the track progresses ...