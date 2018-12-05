That Petrol Emotion were a Northern Irish, London-based band with a North American vocalist, Steve Mack. Initially featuring two former members of celebrated Derry pop-punk band The Undertones (plus ex-members of fellow Derry bands Bam Bam and The Calling and Derry Hitmakers), they recorded five albums between 1986 and 1994, exploring an eclectic fusion of alternative rock, post-punk, garage rock and dance music (including sampling) which in part anticipated and overlapped with the dance-pop era of the 1990s.

Following a 14-year break, the band reunited in 2008 for various dates, tours and festival appearances before returning to hiatus in 2010. Four members of the band went on to form The Everlasting Yeah.