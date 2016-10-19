David Berkeley, born David Berkeley Friedland on 22 September 1976 in New Jersey, is an American singer and songwriter.

He has released four studio albums, one live album and has published a book, all of them self-produced under the Straw Man label, in a recording career that began in 2002.

Berkeley accompanies his singing on acoustic guitar, solo or with supporting instruments; his music has been described as acoustic, indie and Americana. He is also known for collaborating with trance music artists on remixes of his own songs and on original material.

After growing up in his native New Jersey and graduating from Harvard he has lived in several areas of the United States working as a tour guide, a travel writer and a teacher among other employments. After the starting of his career as a professional musician he moved first to Atlanta and then to Tralonca, a small village in Corsica. He now resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The places he lived in are a strong inspiration for his songwriting, as are the people in his family (his parents, his wife and his two children).