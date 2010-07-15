Naturi Cora Maria Naughton (born May 20, 1984) is an American actress and singer-songwriter. Naughton is best known as one-third of the R&B group 3LW and for her acting roles in Fame, Notorious, where she played Lil' Kim, and The Playboy Club. Naughton was a series regular in season one of the Lifetime television drama series The Client List as Kendra. Naughton stars in the Starz drama Power as Tasha St. Patrick.