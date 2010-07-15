Naturi NaughtonBorn 20 May 1984
Naturi Naughton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2108faa1-8054-45b3-a83a-630866923360
Naturi Naughton Biography (Wikipedia)
Naturi Cora Maria Naughton (born May 20, 1984) is an American actress and singer-songwriter. Naughton is best known as one-third of the R&B group 3LW and for her acting roles in Fame, Notorious, where she played Lil' Kim, and The Playboy Club. Naughton was a series regular in season one of the Lifetime television drama series The Client List as Kendra. Naughton stars in the Starz drama Power as Tasha St. Patrick.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naturi Naughton Tracks
Sort by
Fame (Bimbo Jones Club Mix)
Naturi Naughton
Fame (Bimbo Jones Club Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fame (Bimbo Jones Club Mix)
Last played on
Fame (End Titles/Album Mix)
Naturi Naughton
Fame (End Titles/Album Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fame (End Titles/Album Mix)
Last played on
Naturi Naughton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist