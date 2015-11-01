Skylar Spence
Skylar Spence
Ryan DeRobertis (born February 2, 1993, known by his stage name Skylar Spence and formerly known as Saint Pepsi) is an American electronic musician and singer who grew up in Farmingville, New York and attended Boston College for two years studying music. His electronic music project Saint Pepsi began in December 2012. As Saint Pepsi, he released his eighth studio album Hit Vibes in May 2013. He is a current resident of Brooklyn, New York.
Can't You See
Strawberry Lemonade
Fiona Coyne
Mr Wonderful
Better
Unhappy
