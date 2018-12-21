P.J. ProbyBorn 6 November 1938
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsyk.jpg
1938-11-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21065cd4-d156-4685-9be0-9b98135d1cb2
P.J. Proby Biography (Wikipedia)
P.J. Proby (born James Marcus Smith, November 6, 1938) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He has also portrayed Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison in musical theater productions. The stage name P.J. Proby was suggested by a friend, Sharon Sheeley, who had a boyfriend of that name at high school.
Proby recorded the singles "Hold Me", "Somewhere", and "Maria". In 2008, he turned 70 and EMI released the Best of the EMI Years 1961–1972. He still writes and records on his own independent record label, Select Records, and performs in the UK in Sixties concerts.
P.J. Proby Tracks
Maria
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Hold Me
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Somewhere
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Linda Lu
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Together
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Let The Water Run Down
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Tips Of My Finger
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
I Don't Want To Hear It Anymore
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
I've Got My Eyes On You
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
The Tips Of My Fingers
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
I Can't Make It Alone
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
I Will
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
I Apologise
P.J. Proby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyk.jpglink
Last played on
