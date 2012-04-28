Cosmo KleinBorn 1 November 1978
Cosmo Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Cosmo Klein (born Marcus Klein on November 1, 1978) is a German singer and songwriter.
Cosmo Klein Tracks
By Tonight (Nilson & The 8th Note Remix)
By Tonight (Nilson & The 8th Note Remix)
