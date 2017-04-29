Kirk BrandonBorn 3 August 1956
Kirk Brandon
1956-08-03
Kirk Brandon Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirk Brandon (born 3 August 1956, Westminster, London) is an English musician best known as the leader of the bands Theatre of Hate and Spear of Destiny.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
