Jon Faddis Born 24 July 1953
Jon Faddis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2103a430-9bb8-4dd1-8c6a-40a6b1b17a3f
Jon Faddis Biography
Jon Faddis (born July 24, 1953) is an American jazz trumpet player, conductor, composer, and educator, renowned for both his playing and for his expertise in the field of music education. Upon his first appearance on the scene, he became known for his ability to closely mirror the sound of trumpet icon Dizzy Gillespie, who was his mentor along with pianist Stan Kenton and trumpeter Bill Catalano.
