Marilyn CooperBorn 14 December 1934. Died 22 April 2009
Marilyn Cooper
1934-12-14
Marilyn Cooper Biography
Marilyn Cooper (December 14, 1934 – April 22, 2009) was an American actress known primarily for her work on the Broadway stage.
America
Chita Rivera
America
America
Last played on
America (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
America (West Side Story)
America (West Side Story)
Last played on
The Grass Is Always Greener
Lauren Bacall
The Grass Is Always Greener
The Grass Is Always Greener
Last played on
