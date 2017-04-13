Blu Rum 13Born 13 May 1974
1974-05-13
Blu Rum 13 Biography (Wikipedia)
James Sobers, a.k.a. BluRum13 (alternate spellings include Blu Rum 13, BluRum 13, and Blurum 13) is an American underground rapper (MC/emcee) and producer under the pseudonym Killa Platypus. Originally from New York City, he spent most of his formative years in Washington D.C.
Jump (feat. Blu Rum 13)
BocaWoody
Jump (feat. Blu Rum 13)
Jump (feat. Blu Rum 13)
Performer
Last played on
