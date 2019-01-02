Carl DouglasBorn 10 May 1942
1942-05-10
Carlton George Douglas (born 10 May 1942), also known by his stage name Carl Douglas, is a Jamaican recording artist who rose to prominence with the 1974 disco single "Kung Fu Fighting".
Kung Fu Fighting
Kung Fu Fighting
Kung Fu Fighting
Last played on
Run Back
Run Back
Run Back
Last played on
Serving A Sentence Of Life
Serving A Sentence Of Life
Serving A Sentence Of Life
Last played on
