Elina BornBorn 29 June 1994
Elina Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20ff999b-ec13-4450-890b-1f7967079b68
Elina Born Biography (Wikipedia)
Elina Born (born 29 June 1994) is an Estonian singer. She represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Stig Rästa with the song "Goodbye to Yesterday". She previously attempted to represent Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with the song "Enough", and attempted to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 finishing last in the final. She was the runner-up of the fifth season of Eesti otsib superstaari.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elina Born Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye To Yesterday
Elina Born
Goodbye To Yesterday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sm9ch.jpglink
Goodbye To Yesterday
Last played on
Elina Born Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist