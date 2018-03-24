Youth Killed It are a British indie rock band from Norwich, England. The band was formed by Jack Murphy, Josh Thexton, Josh Arter-Taylor, Ben Ford and Carlos Montero in early 2016 after changing direction from their previous project. Youth Killed It have played with bands Slaves and Wonk Unit as well as making an appearance at Camden Rocks Festival. They signed to Rude Records in late 2016 after having released two counterpart EPs, Welcome To The Sad Boys Club and Welcome To The Happy Girls Club.