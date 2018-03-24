Youth Killed ItFormed 2016
Youth Killed It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05bygyf.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20fb5020-0f0a-47c3-8fe3-1dfeb1d83c4e
Youth Killed It Biography (Wikipedia)
Youth Killed It are a British indie rock band from Norwich, England. The band was formed by Jack Murphy, Josh Thexton, Josh Arter-Taylor, Ben Ford and Carlos Montero in early 2016 after changing direction from their previous project. Youth Killed It have played with bands Slaves and Wonk Unit as well as making an appearance at Camden Rocks Festival. They signed to Rude Records in late 2016 after having released two counterpart EPs, Welcome To The Sad Boys Club and Welcome To The Happy Girls Club.
Youth Killed It Tracks
Where Did I Go Wrong
Youth Killed It
Where Did I Go Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bygyf.jpglink
Where Did I Go Wrong
Last played on
Molly
Youth Killed It
Molly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molly
Performer
Last played on
Pop Star
Youth Killed It
Pop Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bygyf.jpglink
Pop Star
Last played on
Islands
Youth Killed It
Islands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bygyf.jpglink
Islands
Last played on
What Happened
Youth Killed It
What Happened
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bygyf.jpglink
What Happened
Last played on
Lads in Love
Youth Killed It
Lads in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lads in Love
Performer
Last played on
I Aint Ready For it
Youth Killed It
I Aint Ready For it
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Aint Ready For it
Performer
Last played on
